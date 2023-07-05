Lexington woman’s journey with alopecia featured in Vogue Magazine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman is being featured in Vogue Magazine for her inspirational journey with alopecia.

Alopecia is a disease that happens when the immune system attacks hair follicles and causes hair loss.

So with no wigs and what she calls her “unashamed bald head of glory,” Ivy Griffin is stepping out through photo shoots to model and educate.

“A woman’s hair is her crown and glory, and I think it’s even mentioned somewhere in the Bible that was my mentality, that was my thought mentality,” said Lexington model Ivy Griffin.

That was part of Ivy Griffin’s version of beauty, her hair. However, in 2005 she was diagnosed with alopecia robbing her of hair follicles.

“I didn’t know what it was. I attributed it to stress,” Griffin said.

Grifin’s standard of beauty took a turn for the next 17 years. It was wigs and head coverings.

“I literally, again, I just woke up and was like, I’m tired of covering this up,” Griffin said. “I’m tired of hiding from people.”

Griffin, an aspiring model, turned hair loss into model gain.

“I just said I’m going to take my wig off, take a couple of photos and see where it goes,” Griffin said.

Those photos wound up in fashion magazines—28 different ones in the last 18 months.

“It’s really mind-blowing,” Griffin said. “In each magazine, I’m uncovered in my bald crown.”

The 46-year-old is using her modeling skills to educate others about alopecia.

“it kind of took a turn on its own and became that because so many women who have it see my photos and say you’re so brave, and your story is so inspiring,” said Griffin.

Vogue Magazine heard about her story through social media...scheduled a photo shoot, and had the grandmother of two in their online edition this week.

“I’m in vogue, and I don’t have any hair on my head, and I just started crying,” Griffin said.

The article describes Griffin’s decision to no longer hide from her hair follicle disease, to simply embrace it and love herself for who she has become.

Now her baldness has become a crown of beauty.

“I can look in the mirror and smile and see me, and now I love it,” said Griffin.

Griffin, who works in the medical field, says there are new treatments out for alopecia, but she feels those treatments may not benefit her because of the scarring on her scalp so if it doesn’t work, she says she is happy with the way she looks.

