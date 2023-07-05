Police: 1 dead, 2 hurt after shooting at Lexington park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a shooting at a Lexington park where they multiple victims have been identified.

Police say officers were dispatched to Pine Meadows Park in the 1600 block of Tazewell Drive at 2:08 p.m. in reference to a possible shooting with a victim.

They say they found a male juvenile suffering a gunshot wound who was transported to a local hospital, and a second male juvenile victim arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say, officers, while searching the scene, located another individual who was later pronounced dead by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

They tell us they believe everyone involved in the shooting knew each other.

Police say they believe there is no threat to the community at this time.

Investigators have taped off the area near the park, and some are working to talk to those in neighboring homes.

We have also seen investigators with a drone and a metal detector surveying the area.

Those we’ve talked to that live in this neighborhood are, of course, concerned that this happened here and that it happened in the middle of the afternoon.

“We’ve never had any problems. Very quiet neighborhood. Families. Older people. We have the same general mischief everyone has. But we’ve never had anything like this,” said resident Cathleen Montgomery. “This happened middle of the day, and now I’d be nervous to have him out here any time of the day.”

We are still learning more details.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips App available at www.p3tips.com.

