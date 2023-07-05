Police beef up security in Central Kentucky July Fourth events

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fireworks shows and events took place in cities across our region, and you may also notice more law enforcement at these events. That’s because they’ve been planning for this holiday for months now.

“A nice evening on the fourth to see the fireworks and while we’re waiting we thought we’d play a little catch,” said Michael Cooper, enjoying the Lexington display.

Some have been out for here hours to get the best seat.

“Just here for a good show”

“It’s the best view”

Others have been celebrating since Lexington’s parade this morning.

“It’s nice to get out and see other people in the community having a lot of fun. It’s a nice day to experience that community feeling to celebrate the important day that is our country’s birthday.”

And in light of mass shootings across our country this week, safety is top of mind for those out here celebrating Tuesday night.

“We certainly have seen an increased police presence. In fact at the parade we sat in front of the police station, so we felt very safe.”

Over in Richmond, Police Chief Rodney Richardson said they’ve set up a command center at Lake Reba Park, where law enforcement is ready to respond wherever they’re needed.

“We make changes all the time to increase safety. Some of those changes you may notice, some you may not. We’re just always trying to work to make these events as safe as possible for the public,” Richardson said.

Cities spend thousands of dollars and have spent months trying to make sure the only commotion at these fourth events, is the fireworks going off at the end of the night.

“We don’t want any injuries to happen, whether they be minor or major. That’s why we have so many personnel at these events. We have things like first aid tents, emts. Things where if anyone needs treatment we can get them there pretty quickly.”

Because the ultimate goal is that you and your family safely enjoy the holiday. And that the show goes off without a hitch.

