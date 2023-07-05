Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Woman celebrates 105th birthday with 1,500+ cards

Juanita Brooks said she hopes to read all 1,507 cards to her aunt, even if it takes her 110th...
Juanita Brooks said she hopes to read all 1,507 cards to her aunt, even if it takes her 110th birthday to do so.(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA/Gray News) – A woman in West Virginia has a lot of reading to do after receiving more than 1,500 cards for her 105th birthday.

Myrtle Brabb celebrated the milestone with cake and ice cream surrounded by family and friends who said she loved going to church.

“She was always real prim and proper. She always wore a hat to church,” Brabb’s niece Juanita Brooks said.

Brooks said her aunt also loves her dogs and her parakeets and would talk to them at the dining room table.

Brabb’s family contacted the Hinton Hope Foundation asking to post a message asking to send her birthday cards.

It generated a wave of cards and letters that washed up at the birthday girl’s feet. Everyone was surprised by the huge response.

“I just thought it might be shared locally in Summers County, and Summers County is very giving. I didn’t know it would be shared across 40 different states,” said Laura Lilly Cochran with the Hinton Hope Foundation.

Brooks said she hopes to read all 1,507 cards to her aunt, even if it takes her 110th birthday to do so.

Copyright 2023 WVVA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police says the State Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the remains as...
State Medical Examiner’s Office identifies human remains found in early June
Sgt. Jared Boggs died Monday, July 3, 2023.
Tributes pour in following death of well-known State Trooper
A body was found inside a barrel at Lake Thicketty.
Police: Body found inside barrel floating in lake, man charged
National Weather Service says an Ef-1 tornado touched down in Casey County.
EF-1 tornado confirmed in Casey Co.
Anthony Gerard Bastardi, 67, was fatally attacked while checking on two dogs at his daughter...
Man, 67, killed in dog attack while pet sitting for daughter

Latest News

Evidence markers and police tape are left at the scene of a Monday night shooting in...
Suspect, 40, arraigned on murder charges in Philadelphia mass shooting that killed 5
GRAPHIC: The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said it is investigating the use-of-force incident.
GRAPHIC: Suspect who was recording police pushed down, caught on video
No one was ever charged in connection with the fire.
Couple warns others after fire caused by bottle rocket destroys home
GRAPHIC: The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said it is investigating the use-of-force incident.
GRAPHIC: Woman recording police pushed down