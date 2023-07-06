Everyday Kentucky
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Army ‘close’ to destroying final chemical weapons stored in Madison Co.

Stockpile is last remaining declared chemical weapons in the world
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Work to destroy the final chemical weapons stored at the Bluegrass Army Depot is nearly complete.

The Army told WKYT on Thursday that it’s “close” to finishing the destruction of more than 100,000 projectiles and rockets.

The stockpile at the 14,600-acre installation in Madison County is the last remaining declared chemical weapons in the world after the Army completed the destruction of weapons stored in Colorado in June.

While an exact time isn’t known, the Army said in June it expected work to be completed at the Bluegrass Army Depot by the middle of July. The New York Times reports destruction of the lethal stockpile could be completed as early as Friday.

The chemical stockpile was originally comprised of over 523 tons of nerve agents GB and VX, and mustard agent in projectiles, warheads and rockets.

A 1997 treaty called for the elimination of an entire category of weapons of mass destruction, setting the stage for the destruction.

