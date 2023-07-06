Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

7 children, 2 adults hurt after car crashes into school in Wimbledon, not far from tennis tournament

Police were called to The Study all-girls school at 9:54 a.m., along with paramedics in ground...
Police were called to The Study all-girls school at 9:54 a.m., along with paramedics in ground and air ambulances.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — London police say seven children and two adults were injured Thursday when a car crashed into an elementary school on a very narrow road in Wimbledon, in southwest London.

The Metropolitan Police said the incident was not being treated as a terror related.

Police were called to The Study all-girls school at 9:54 a.m., along with paramedics in ground and air ambulances.

The driver of the vehicle, believed to be a Land Rover, stopped at the scene, police added. There have been no arrests.

“There are a number of people who are critically injured as I understand it and given the scale of the response from emergency services,” said Stephen Hammond, Wimbledon’s representative in Parliament. “This is a very serious incident.”

The incident occurred about a mile away from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club as it hosts the world-famous Wimbledon tennis tournament. Unlike the grand slam event, the school is located in a fairly remote area surrounded by local parks, horse trails and golf courses.

Police have extended a large cordon around the school and television pictures from overhead showed the car up against the wall of the building.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner at the scene of a shooting on Tazewell Dr. in Lexington
Coroner identifies Lexington homicide victim as 16-year-old
Kentucky State Police says the State Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the remains as...
State Medical Examiner’s Office identifies human remains found in early June
Multiple nearby houses and cars were also damaged by the gunfire.
3 hurt in overnight Lexington shooting
Daelyn Chaney proudly serves our country, but after a patriotic episode of the Price is Right,...
Kentucky native wins big on the Price is Right
A 6-year-old boy fell 40 feet from a zip line during a recent family trip to Mexico, reports say.
Video shows 6-year-old boy falling 40 feet off zip line after harness breaks, reports say

Latest News

A Moncks Corner man has been cited after more than 30 animals were found suffering from extreme...
Kangaroo, alpaca among more than 30 animals seized from trailer, officials say
A fire boat sprays water on the cargo ship that caught fire Wednesday night in Port Newark, New...
Fire chief says 2 firefighters died battling a blaze deep in a ship carrying 5,000 cars
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Heat & humidity
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Typical July heat with a few storms