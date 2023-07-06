Crews working rain or shine to finish new Scott Co. High School on time

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County Schools broke ground on the new Scott County High School in 2022. Since then, hundreds of workers have been out there daily to get the building done on time.

“Doesn’t matter if it rains or not; the expectation is to get the job done on time,” said Dwayne Ellison, assistant superintendent of operations for Scott County Schools.

The new Scott County High School is now the second high school the district has built within five years, second to Great Crossing High School.

Scott County Schools superintendent Billy Parker says he’s excited that soon all of their students will get to learn in first-class high schools.

“This is a fully comprehensive high school that includes a field house, all of the athletic components,” Parker said.

Parker says the school is set to accommodate 1,500 students, though he says they will have room to enroll more than that.

“We are wanting to make sure that we are prepared for the future,” Parker said.

Ellison says the more than 220,000 square foot school building and field house are set to be done by July 2024, which is on schedule. He says it’s also on budget, coming in at about $134 million.

He says it’ll house about 60 classrooms plus various labs and auxiliary rooms. He says he’s impressed by the workers who are on-site day in and day out.

“We’re really excited about this year’s subs. From electricans, plumbers, you name it down the line. Our subs have been amazing. They’ve had a lot of manpower, and we’ve not waited on anybody to get anywhere,” Ellison said.

Ellison says their goal is to have the building under a roof before the winter starts. He says, at that point, they can get to work on the school’s HVAC system. He expects to have the base coat of paving done by then as well.

“Having one campus where everybody can come and have that one experience, I think, is going to be amazing,” said Ellison.

Ellison says the new high school will also open up more opportunities for the middle schoolers who will move into the current Scott County High School.

Superintendent Billy Parker says they will be doing some renovations at the current Scott County High School before the middle schoolers move in.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.