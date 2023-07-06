Everyday Kentucky
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Looks Ahead To The Weekend

Weekend
Weekend(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are watching a cold front dropping in from the northwest today and this front is bringing some showers and storms to the region. This is ahead of another stormy setup taking shape for the upcoming weekend.

Today’s action isn’t terribly widespread, but scattered showers and storms will kick in for central and eastern Kentucky. A few storms will be noisy and put down heavy rainfall on a local scale.

Lingering showers and storms hang around into Friday, especially south and east. Temps are in the low and middle 80s for most of the area.

This sets the stage for more showers and storms to push in here for the weekend. Rounds of boomers sweep in Saturday and should hang around through Sunday and into very early Monday. A few of the storms may be strong and put down torrential rains.

Temps will be near normal or a bit below over the weekend and stay that way into next week.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

