Good Question: What are police cruisers doing at stoplights during power outages?

There have been multiple storms this year that led to outages in Lexington. Today's Good...
There have been multiple storms this year that led to outages in Lexington. Today’s Good Question is about one of the resources the city uses to help out.
By Victor Puente
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There have been multiple storms this year that led to outages in Lexington. Today’s Good Question is about one of the resources the city uses to help out.

For today’s Good Question, Lindsey asks, “What are police cruisers doing at stoplights during power outages?”

If you were driving in Lexington on Monday, there’s a good chance you drove through some intersections that had a cruiser parked next to it. Those vehicles use an inverter to provide power to traffic lights.

Lexington Police Department Public Information Officer Hannah Sloan tells us those cruisers are “pool vehicles,” so officers still have their patrol vehicles to respond to calls.

She also said when there are multiple outages, the intersections with the highest traffic volume typically receive a cruiser or light tower first. Then, as power returns, the cruisers go to the next intersection on the priority list.

If you come across a traffic light that is out, you should treat it like a four-way stop. If it’s flashing yellow, proceed through with caution. If it’s flashing red, treat it like a stop sign.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

