Human bones discovered; police investigating

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway after human remains were discovered in Estill County.

According to the Irvine Police Department, they received a call Wednesday night from someone who found bones at their home on Oak Street.

Police say those bones have since been identified as a human femur and a clavicle. After finding the bones, crews started excavating and found more human remains on the scene.

The bones will be sent off for testing.

This is a developing story.

