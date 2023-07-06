Everyday Kentucky
Human bones discovered; police investigating

An investigation is underway after human remains were found in Estill County.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway after human remains were discovered in Estill County.

According to the Irvine Police Department, they received a call Wednesday night from someone who found bones at their home on Oak Street.

Police say those bones have since been identified as a human femur and a clavicle. After finding the bones, crews started excavating and found more human remains on the scene.

The bones will be sent off for testing.

This is a developing story.

