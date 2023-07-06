Human bones discovered; police investigating
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway after human remains were discovered in Estill County.
According to the Irvine Police Department, they received a call Wednesday night from someone who found bones at their home on Oak Street.
Police say those bones have since been identified as a human femur and a clavicle. After finding the bones, crews started excavating and found more human remains on the scene.
The bones will be sent off for testing.
This is a developing story.
