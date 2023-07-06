Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Iconic rock band coming to Lexington for ‘goodbye’ tour

Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An iconic rock band is coming to Lexington.

The Eagles will perform at Rupp Arena on November 14.

It’s part of the group’s “The Long Goodbye” tour, celebrating 52 years of music.

The band has sold more than 150 million albums and won six Grammies.

Steely Dan will tour with the band.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner at the scene of a shooting on Tazewell Dr. in Lexington
Coroner identifies Lexington homicide victim as 16-year-old
Kentucky State Police says the State Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the remains as...
State Medical Examiner’s Office identifies human remains found in early June
Multiple nearby houses and cars were also damaged by the gunfire.
3 hurt in overnight Lexington shooting
Daelyn Chaney proudly serves our country, but after a patriotic episode of the Price is Right,...
Kentucky native wins big on the Price is Right
A 6-year-old boy fell 40 feet from a zip line during a recent family trip to Mexico, reports say.
Video shows 6-year-old boy falling 40 feet off zip line after harness breaks, reports say

Latest News

How would you like to win a brand new home and help out a really amazing cause at the same...
Tickets now on sale for 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Heat & humidity
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Typical July heat with a few storms
The McCreary County Coroner's Office found a body in Whitley City on Tuesday.
Body found in McCreary County