Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Typical July heat with a few storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The pattern will remain active with some showers & thunderstorms. Heat will also remain a big factor!

Today, the weather in Kentucky will be a mix of showers, storms, and heat. While there won’t be a widespread severe threat, it’s important to note that any individual storm has the potential to intensify into a severe thunderstorm. This means that winds could reach around 60 MPH, and hail may be as large as quarters. For areas not experiencing thunderstorms, expect hot conditions with temperatures reflecting the typical July heat in Kentucky.

During the peak heating hours, the heat index is likely to range between 90 and 95, making it feel even hotter. This combination of high temperatures and humidity is common for this time of year. The thunderstorms we expect today are a result of a cold front moving through the region. This front will cause a slight decrease in temperatures for Friday, providing some relief from the heat. Additionally, there will be a brief drop in humidity, although this change will be short-lived.

However, by Saturday, both the heat and humidity will make a comeback. Expect hot and muggy conditions once again, along with the possibility of late-day thunderstorms. There is a chance that some of these storms could become strong to severe, particularly in the western parts of the state. Residents in these areas should stay updated with the latest weather information and be prepared for potential severe weather conditions.

