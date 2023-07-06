Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Typical July heat with a few storms

Heat & humidity
Heat & humidity(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The pattern will remain active with some showers & thunderstorms. Heat will also remain a big factor!

Today, the weather in Kentucky will be a mix of showers, storms, and heat. While there won’t be a widespread severe threat, it’s important to note that any individual storm has the potential to intensify into a severe thunderstorm. This means that winds could reach around 60 MPH, and hail may be as large as quarters. For areas not experiencing thunderstorms, expect hot conditions with temperatures reflecting the typical July heat in Kentucky.

During the peak heating hours, the heat index is likely to range between 90 and 95, making it feel even hotter. This combination of high temperatures and humidity is common for this time of year. The thunderstorms we expect today are a result of a cold front moving through the region. This front will cause a slight decrease in temperatures for Friday, providing some relief from the heat. Additionally, there will be a brief drop in humidity, although this change will be short-lived.

However, by Saturday, both the heat and humidity will make a comeback. Expect hot and muggy conditions once again, along with the possibility of late-day thunderstorms. There is a chance that some of these storms could become strong to severe, particularly in the western parts of the state. Residents in these areas should stay updated with the latest weather information and be prepared for potential severe weather conditions.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner at the scene of a shooting on Tazewell Dr. in Lexington
Police: 1 dead, 2 hurt after shooting at Lexington park
Kentucky State Police says the State Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the remains as...
State Medical Examiner’s Office identifies human remains found in early June
Multiple nearby houses and cars were also damaged by the gunfire.
3 hurt in overnight Lexington shooting
Daelyn Chaney proudly serves our country, but after a patriotic episode of the Price is Right,...
Kentucky native wins big on the Price is Right
A 6-year-old boy fell 40 feet from a zip line during a recent family trip to Mexico, reports say.
Video shows 6-year-old boy falling 40 feet off zip line after harness breaks, reports say

Latest News

Radar
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Cold Front
Plenty of steam!
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A little steam to go along with a few storms
Continuing to track a summer-like pattern. Expect more heat and humidity with afternoon and...
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking a Summer-Like Pattern