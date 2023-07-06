KSP investigating after BGPD police officer injured in shooting at Car-Mart

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green police officer has been injured after a shooting at Car-Mart on Russellville Road, according to Ronnie Ward with Bowling Green Police Department.

Kentucky State Police is now investigating the incident.

ATF Louisville’s Bowling Green office is also assisting on the scene.

@ATFLouisville’s Bowling Green office is assisting @BGKYPolice in an officer involved shooting in which a Bowling Green police officer was injured. Additional details are not available at this time. The media is asked to direct questions to the Bowling Green Police Department. pic.twitter.com/Nfi7znqGdx — ATF Louisville (@ATFLouisville) July 6, 2023

