Lexington Habitat for Humanity taking new approach to building homes for families

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Habitat For Humanity is taking a new approach to building houses for families through townhomes.

There are five new townhomes on Perry Street in Lexington. It sits near Manchester Street.

The average place is three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and 1,600 square feet.

Lexington Habitat for Humanity CEO Darryl Neher says this model of building allows them to place more housing on lots causing more density in an area. Building up and not out.

“I wouldn’t say it’s the solution. What I would say it’s part of the solution,” said Neher. “What we’re trying to do is our priority is serving more families, and the idea of a solution is going to take everyone in lexington to participate in this process.”

Ashley Albanese is one of the new residents on Perry Street. She moved in back in April. She has a three-bedroom with two full bathrooms. She’s lived in Lexington for five years, and she’s very aware of the affordable housing situation in the city.

“You can’t find anything,” said Albanese. “Even just a one-bedroom under $800, and that’s a lot.”

Albanese believes the city should follow the Perry Street model so more people can afford to live in Lexington.

“They’re buying a whole piece of land, so they are getting it for one price, and they are able to split it up into five like this one that worked pretty well for them. I don’t see why the city couldn’t do it, too,” said Albanese.

Councilmember-at-large James Brown, who’s also a real estate agent, agrees with Albanese.

“I think we have to have a variety of different housing types. I think townhouses, smaller lots and houses just a little closer together. I think when we talk about in-field and neighborhood redevelopment, we are going to make neighborhoods denser, and I think creating townhouses is a way to do that,” said Councilmember Brown.

Councilmember Brown said last week the city passed increased funding toward the issue setting aside four to five million dollars toward affordable housing, more than double the previous amount.

Lexington Habitat for Humanity will be building 12 more townhomes on Broadway and Maple Streets.

If you think you’d qualify for a Habitat For Humanity home, click here.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.