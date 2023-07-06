Everyday Kentucky
Man sentenced to 70 years for Whitley County murder

JORDAN MIRACLE WHITLEY COUNTY
JORDAN MIRACLE WHITLEY COUNTY(RONNIE BOWLING)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was sentenced to 70 years in prison for his role in a 2019 Whitley County murder.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling said Jordan Miracle was convicted of murder, robbery and tampering with evidence.

Miracle is the third and final defendant convicted for the murder and robbery of Billy Lawson, said Bowling.

Miracle was tried in the Whitley County Circuit Court.

