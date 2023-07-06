Everyday Kentucky
Pine Meadows Park shooting brings total of Lexington homicides this year to 10

Wednesday afternoon, a shooting at Pine Meadows Park left one dead and two in critical condition.
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday afternoon, a shooting at Pine Meadows Park left one dead and two in critical condition.

Thursday morning, the coroner identified the deceased as 16-year-old Christopher Valdez.

The two suffering from gunshot wounds were also juveniles.

This is the 10th homicide of 2023, and it has caught the interest of ONE Lexington.

ONE Lexington is geared toward gun violence reduction among Lexington youth and young adults, and on Thursday, they are taking action.

“Gun violence is happening, and we’re seeing it happen with a younger demographic,” said ONE Lexington Director Devine Carama.

The victim of the most recent shooting, Christopher Valdez, is considered the youngest victim to be killed this year, sharing that title with another 16-year-old who was killed in April.

“Really, it’s two lives lost. The one who suffered the gun violence and the person who pulls the trigger,” said Carama. “So, for us, it’s about creating different pathways so our young people don’t enter that cycle of violence.”

On Thursday, ONE Lexington’s “It Takes a Village” program taught local kids a meaningful skill.

“Many of them have been impacted by gun violence, so the training today is teaching them to treat a gunshot wound,” Carama said.

Carama says that teaching these skills early on could make the difference in a life-or-death situation.

“We can keep telling them to put the guns down and stop shooting, but we have to face the reality that young people are losing their lives, so how can we equip them for that reality because it could save a life,” said Carama.

Carama shared that through their outreach program, they have been in contact with the family of the victim and the two wounded. They have plans moving forward to keep in contact and share resources with them at this trying time.

