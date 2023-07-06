Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Police K-9 dies after suffering medical emergency during training

Las Vegas police say K-9 Kimura has died after suffering a medical emergency.
Las Vegas police say K-9 Kimura has died after suffering a medical emergency.(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Authorities in Las Vegas say one of their police dogs has died this week while training.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a K-9 named Kimura died after suffering a medical emergency.

Officials said Kimura suffered the emergency while training at the LVMPD K-9 Operations Center.

The 6-year-old Dutch Shepherd was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic for treatment but died shortly after.

KVVU reports that Kimura became well-known in the community after he survived a brutal stabbing attack in April 2020.

Kimura joined the police force in Las Vegas in June 2019 and was awarded a Purple Heart for his bravery after surviving the 2020 attack.

Kimura also competed in the Las Vegas Police K-9 Trials in March, taking home the “Tough Dog” award.

The department said Kimura’s loss will be deeply felt by his handler and his family.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner at the scene of a shooting on Tazewell Dr. in Lexington
Police: 1 dead, 2 hurt after shooting at Lexington park
Kentucky State Police says the State Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the remains as...
State Medical Examiner’s Office identifies human remains found in early June
Daelyn Chaney proudly serves our country, but after a patriotic episode of the Price is Right,...
Kentucky native wins big on the Price is Right
Sgt. Jared Boggs died Monday, July 3, 2023.
Tributes pour in following death of well-known State Trooper
Multiple nearby houses and cars were also damaged by the gunfire.
3 hurt in overnight Lexington shooting

Latest News

Wynter Cole Smith
Police to give update on missing 2-year-old Michigan girl
LIVE: Police give update on missing 2-year-old Michigan girl
This image, contained in the indictment against former President Donald Trump, shows boxes of...
In Trump case, Justice Dept. unseals previously blacked-out portions from search warrant application
FILE - This photo shows rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump posted what he said was Obama’s address, prosecutors say. An armed man was soon arrested there