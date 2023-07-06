Senior bowling league helps send veterans on Bluegrass Honor Flight

Everyday Kentucky
By Ward Jolles
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A senior bowling league in J-town is on a mission to “strike out” the costs for some Kentucky veterans to go on the Bluegrass honor flight.

The “Honor Flight” Bowling League meets every Thursday morning at Kingpin Lanes in Jeffersontown to take a unique approach to giving back to veterans. A portion of the bowlers’ membership fees goes to helping veterans pay for a trip on a Bluegrass Honor Flight.

The regular honor flights take veterans of any war or age on a day trip to Washington, D.C. to visit war memorials and monuments. Then, upon return, the veterans get a big welcome home from family and friends — something many of them didn’t receive when they served.

However, the flights are completely privately funded and are often expensive. That’s where the bowling league comes in.

“This is our way of helping out and giving back,” league bowler Glenn Prezocki said. “And we have a few people in our league that also are veterans. So, it means a lot.”

This year, the league will pay for two veterans to go on an honor flight in September.

Honor flight volunteer Mike King said the organization is extremely appreciative.

“The Bluegrass Honor Flight is a terrific organization,” King said. “Great people run it. They really honor the vets, and this bowling league here, which they call themselves the Honor Flight bowling league, they do the same thing.”

League members said all seniors are welcome to join. If you would like to sign up, contact Kingpin Lanes at (502) 719-5464.

