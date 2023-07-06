Everyday Kentucky
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Tickets now on sale for 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

How would you like to win a brand new home and help out a really amazing cause at the same time? You can do just that when you buy a ticket for the chance to win the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home.(WKYT)
By Amber Philpott and WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - How would you like to win a brand new home and help out a really amazing cause at the same time?

You can do just that when you buy a ticket for the chance to win the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets for this year’s giveaway went on-sale Thursday, July 6.

Each chance to win the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is $100.

Crews with Mulberry Builders are hard at work to finish the beautiful home at 3517 Stolen Horse Trace in Lexington. The dream home will be given away on September 28.

The folks at Mulberry Builders are hard at work and eager to give it away, all for St. Jude.

WKYT is a proud partner in this dream home.

This is the ninth dream home being built in Lexington.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

