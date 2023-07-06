Tickets now on sale for 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - How would you like to win a brand new home and help out a really amazing cause at the same time?

You can do just that when you buy a ticket for the chance to win the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets for this year’s giveaway went on-sale Thursday, July 6.

Each chance to win the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is $100.

Crews with Mulberry Builders are hard at work to finish the beautiful home at 3517 Stolen Horse Trace in Lexington. The dream home will be given away on September 28.

The folks at Mulberry Builders are hard at work and eager to give it away, all for St. Jude.

This is the ninth dream home being built in Lexington.

