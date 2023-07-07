Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Mainly Dry Friday with Rain Chances for the Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Happy Friday everyone! After last weekend was littered with scattered showers, this weekend will start of with relatively calm weather. Mostly dry weather is in store for your Friday - with a very small scattered rain chance for parts of Southern Kentucky. Sunshine will dominate the evening though so send me your sunset pictures on twitter or via email!

For this weekend, we will see some rain chances, but nothing severe. Most of the potential thunderstorms will roll in around the midday hours on Saturday. Thunderstorms will come in a tight bad across the state from the afternoon into the evening hours . Some of this rain will linger into the Sunday hours - but it should only be some thunderstorms, its not looking to be as active as the past two weekends.

After Sunday we will head into a dry stretch for the start of next week - with mild weather conditions settling in for the Commonwealth

Have a great Friday!

