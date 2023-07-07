Everyday Kentucky
Attorney General Cameron files emergency motion to challenge court’s decision on gender-affirming care

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed an emergency motion Friday challenging a federal...
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed an emergency motion Friday challenging a federal court’s decision to halt a portion of Senate Bill 150 regarding puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed an emergency motion Friday challenging a federal court’s decision to halt a portion of Senate Bill 150 regarding puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones.

“It’s indefensible that leftist activists are disguising sterilization and genital surgeries as pediatric care for vulnerable children,” said General Cameron. “Child mutilation is illegal in our Commonwealth, and these reckless hormone interventions are based on an irrational ideology that ignores scientific evidence. I will do everything in my power to protect Kentucky kids from this radical agenda, and my office will continue to defend this law at every turn.”

In June, a federal court in Louisville sided with the ACLU and the National Center for Lesbian Rights by blocking a section of SB 150 that prohibits healthcare providers from performing gender-affirming care procedures on minors.

The ACLU of Kentucky had filed a lawsuit to stop a part of SB 150 that would block all gender-affirming care for trans youth. A group of plaintiffs, including seven transgender minors and their parents, filed the motion.

“No one questions that parents possess a fundamental right to make decisions concerning the medical care of their children. But this is only a general right to make decisions among legally available medical treatments,” the motion reads. “[E]vidence shows that [so-called “gender-affirming”] treatments . . . lead to higher rates of mental illness and suicide. Not only that, such care leads to severe physical and mental-health problems, many of which are irreversible, and many of which would have never befallen the child but for such treatment.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

