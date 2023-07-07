Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Deputies looking for ‘foot fondler’ who broke into resort, played with women’s feet while they slept

Deputies said in both instances, the women woke up to an intruder fondling their feet.
Deputies said in both instances, the women woke up to an intruder fondling their feet.(cottonbro/Pexels via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATELINE, Nev. (Gray News) – Officials in Nevada are warning people about an intruder who has been entering rented rooms at a resort and fondling women’s feet in their sleep.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, two women staying at a resort in the town of Stateline in the Lake Tahoe area encountered the intruder in identical instances.

One incident happened Sunday morning, and the second incident happened Monday morning. Both happened around 4:30 a.m., deputies said.

Deputies said in both instances, the women woke up to an intruder fondling their feet. Once the women woke up, the intruder left their rooms through the exterior sliding screen door.

The sheriff’s office said in both cases, the victims’ rooms were on the ground floor of the resort. Investigators believe the suspect entered the rooms through the unlocked exterior screen doors.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Scott Wharton at 775-586-7253.

The sheriff’s office is urging all residents and guests in the Lake Tahoe area to secure their doors and windows.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A southern Kentucky sheriff is being ordered to pay more than $60,000 because of a requirement...
Kentucky sheriff’s office ordered to pay thousands of dollars over obscure rule
Rupp Arena
Iconic rock band coming to Lexington for ‘goodbye’ tour
An investigation is underway after human remains were found in Estill County.
Human bones discovered; police investigating
Coroner at the scene of a shooting on Tazewell Dr. in Lexington
Coroner identifies Lexington homicide victim as 16-year-old
UK issued the shots fired alert just after 3:30 a.m. Friday.
Man arrested after shots fired in UK parking garage

Latest News

The brother and sister-in-law of assassinated Pulaski Co. sheriff Sam Catron have been found...
Brother, sister-in-law of assassinated Pulaski Co. sheriff found dead
Police arrive on the scene of a deadly shooting late Monday, July 3, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas....
2 men arrested in shooting that killed 3 people and injured 8 in Texas
Everyday Kentucky On The Go - 'The Sound of Music' at The Lexington Theatre Company
WATCH | University of Kentucky looks to welcome AI in higher education
Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (7/7/2023)