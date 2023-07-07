Everyday Kentucky
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Weekend Storms

By Chris Bailey
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve made it to the end of the week and facing a weekend with more in the way of scattered showers and storms. If you’re sensing a wet trend, you’ve got a good feel for the pattern and this wetter than normal look is likely to continue.

Temps out there today are in the 80s once again for much of the region with a mix of sun and clouds taking over. There’s still the small chance for a shower or storm going up in the east, but this action looks few and far between.

Scattered storms look to increase from west to east as we go into Saturday and a few of these may be strong or locally severe. The greatest risk is across western Kentucky and that’s where the Storm Prediction Center has a Slight Risk for severe storms. The Marginal Risk expands into central and eastern Kentucky later in the day and through Sunday.

Scattered showers and storms will then continue into Sunday.

Better weather blows in for early next week as we see the jet stream taking some additional big dips through next week into next weekend. That will eventually lead us into a pattern for more storms.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

