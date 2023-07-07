Georgetown Police Department hosts training on Casey’s Law

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A central Kentucky family shares their story to help others struggling with addiction.

The Georgetown Police Department on Thursday hosted a training on Casey’s Law, the law for involuntary drug treatment.

Casey’s mom, Charlotte Wethington, shared how this law could have helped save her son’s life many years ago. Standing in front of a room full of parents, siblings and worried friends, Wethington shared her own family’s story.

“Casey died from the disease of addiction. And it was because we did not have the help or the hope that is available to families now,” said Wethington.

Matthew Casey Wethington died in 2002 from a heroin overdose at 23 years old. His mom has been fighting for better laws to help those struggling with addiction ever since.

“We were told basically that Casey had to want to, lose enough, and then hit bottom. You may have heard that mantra before. I will tell you nobody, and you can take this to the bank, nobody wants to be addicted,” said Wethington.

The Wethingtons sought help from doctors and counselors, who all said the same thing. But for Casey, his rock bottom was death.

“He’s not the first to overdose, and he would not be the last to overdose,” said Wethington.

After lobbying for change, Casey’s Law was passed in 2004. It allows parents, relatives, and/or friends to petition the court for treatment on behalf of someone. And this past year, Governor Andy Beshear signed House Bill 342, which strengthens the law. Now treatment can be issued upon finding proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

Wethington says at the time, she never could have imagined how needed these efforts would be today.

“I had no idea that drug addiction would reach the magnitude it has today,” said Wethington. “Not only just more people becoming addicted, but the drugs becoming more addictive and more dangerous today than they’ve ever been before.”

But thanks to Wethington’s work, and Casey’s legacy, there’s also more help and more hope.

During the presentation, Wethington went through the process of filing a petition on a loved one’s behalf and Narcan was also distributed at the end.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.