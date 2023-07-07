Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky Newsmakers 7/9: GOP nominee for state Agriculture Commissioner Jonathan Shell; WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey

Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with the Republican nominee for Jonathan Shell and WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey.

Farming is big business in Kentucky, and the Department of Agriculture is one of the largest sectors in state government.

Former Kentucky House majority leader Jonathan Shell is the Republican nominee.

Shell is from Garrard County. His campaign says he’s a fifth-generation farmer. In May, he won his party’s nomination for Ag Commissioner.

