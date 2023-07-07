A look inside the partnership between a mental health clinic and the Fayette County Detention Center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mental health has been a big focus in many correctional facilities throughout Kentucky.

In Fayette County, the Fayette County Detention Center focuses on helping inmates turn their lives around. Sometimes, that means helping with their mental health.

Right when someone is booked in the Fayette County Detention Center, their mental health is addressed right away.

“So we are embedded into the process even from the very beginning when people come in and are booked, there are triage questions that are asked of everyone. With any of the questions that are designed to signal mental health are answered with a ‘yes,’ then that is when our team becomes involved,” said Tiffany Arrows with New Vista of the Bluegrass.

Tiffany Arrows says New Vista has been partnered with FCDC for many years with a team inside the facility 24-7.

“So we are there to respond to anyone coming in at intake, any crisis that occurs while they are currently housed there, and just to maintain our routine care of folks,” said Arrows.

Chief of Corrections, Scott Colvin, says the partnership goes a long way. Being in the corrections industry for 35 years, he’s seen things evolve and change, but he says the way they treat inmates will always stay the same.

“Corrections is about the care, custody, and control of individuals and we’re emphasizing the programming and opportunities and services that can be provided to an individual who is interested in changing their life for the better,” said Colvin.

Behind the thick steel walls, there’s a lot of work being done to get inmates the care they need.

“Early on in my career, there seemed to be more resources for mental health patients to get mental health facility care, these days that care has to come at the hands of the jail staff and those contracted to work with us on that issue here,” said Colvin.

Colvin says with technology continuing to advance, virtual options have been helpful in these situations.

Arrows says that it’s just one way to provide hope to people in this position.

“You know, a way to kind of turn some things around, and I think it’s really important and valuable to be in a place like that where you can actually make a difference,” said Arrows.

There are many resources for family members of inmates as well and if ever in a crisis, call the lifeline 9-8-8

