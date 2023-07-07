Everyday Kentucky
Man accused in Kentucky mansion murder appears in court

Shannon Gilday is accused of killing Jordan Morgan when he broke into her father’s mansion in...
Shannon Gilday is accused of killing Jordan Morgan when he broke into her father’s mansion in February 2022. Police say Gilday burst into the mansion and opened fire.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a high-profile central Kentucky home invasion and murder was back in a courtroom Friday.

Shannon Gilday is accused of killing Jordan Morgan when he broke into her father’s mansion in February 2022. Police say Gilday burst into the mansion and opened fire.

Like many of the previous court appearances for Gilday, not much happened at Friday’s hearing. The court appearance lasted less than 10 minutes. Questions were asked about the status of a psychiatric evaluation. There was a question as to how the defense was getting their discovery. Then a new court date was set for November.

Gilday’s attorney says there’s still no sign of when his client will get a mental evaluation. He says there is a 14-month backlog with the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center. A trial date has been set for May 2025.

Gilday remains in the Madison County Detention Center on a $2 million bond. He did plead not guilty when he was arraigned, but his attorney says there’s no question as to what he did and has said repeatedly that his client is profoundly mentally ill.

The next court appearance set for November 17 has been labeled a status hearing.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

