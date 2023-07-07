Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Man loans dozens of artifacts to Battle of Richmond Visitor Center

Rare items like a rifle from the 1850′s and items from both sides of the war are in Charles...
Rare items like a rifle from the 1850′s and items from both sides of the war are in Charles Wagers’ collection.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A civil war collector living in Cincinnati has lent dozens of his artifacts to the Battle of Richmond Visitor Center.

Rare items like a rifle from the 1850′s and items from both sides of the war are in Charles Wagers’ collection.

The Visitor Center curator calls it impressive.

“People who come to historic sites want to see the real thing, and that’s what this collection brings us the real thing at a real place they have come home,” said curator Phillip Seyfrit.

Part of Charles Wagers is coming home through these artifacts. He’s originally from Madison County but now lives in Cincinnati. The 75-year-old is lending part of his lifelong collection to the Visitor Center.

“To me, the value of the collection is associated with the battle of Richmond,” said Wagers.

Wagers started collecting when he was six years old.

Some items he’s found out on the battlefield. Others, like a rifle from the 1850′s, were given to him by a granddaughter of a former slave from northern Kentucky.

Wagers says after several health scares, it’s time to share what he has with the rest of the world.

“I ain’t gonna be around much longer, and I wanted to see the collection go the museum while I was around to tell them about it,” said Wagers.

Seyfrit could not agree more.

“These things shouldn’t be squirreled away in an attic or a warehouse somewhere,” said Seyfrit. “This isn’t Raiders of the Lost Ark. These things need to be seen and enjoyed and learned from.”

For now., these items will be stored in the Richmond City Hall vault until there’s proper space inside the Battle of Richmond Visitor Center.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A southern Kentucky sheriff is being ordered to pay more than $60,000 because of a requirement...
Kentucky sheriff’s office ordered to pay thousands of dollars over obscure rule
Rupp Arena
Iconic rock band coming to Lexington for ‘goodbye’ tour
An investigation is underway after human remains were found in Estill County.
Human bones discovered; police investigating
Coroner at the scene of a shooting on Tazewell Dr. in Lexington
Coroner identifies Lexington homicide victim as 16-year-old
UK issued the shots fired alert just after 3:30 a.m. Friday.
Man arrested after shots fired in UK parking garage

Latest News

The brother and sister-in-law of assassinated Pulaski Co. sheriff Sam Catron have been found...
Brother, sister-in-law of assassinated Pulaski Co. sheriff found dead
Everyday Kentucky On The Go - 'The Sound of Music' at The Lexington Theatre Company
WATCH | University of Kentucky looks to welcome AI in higher education
Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (7/7/2023)
WATCH | New Alzheimer’s treatment approved by FDA after clinical trial at UK