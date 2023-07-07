Police looking for bank robbery suspect

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery.

According to Nicholasville police, officers responded around 1:15 Friday afternoon to a bank alarm call at Farmers Bank on East Brannon Road.

Bank workers told them they had just been robbed and the suspect ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say officers and detectives are actively canvassing the area for potential witnesses and speaking to people at area businesses to review camera footage.

They say the suspect was described as being a short male, wearing a tie-dye shirt, a blue zippered hoodie, and blue jeans, with sunglasses, blue surgical gloves, and a mask.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.