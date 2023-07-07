Everyday Kentucky
Police looking for bank robbery suspect

They say the suspect was described as being a short male, wearing a tie-dye shirt, a blue zippered hoodie, and blue jeans, with sunglasses, blue surgical gloves, and a mask.(Nicholasville Police Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery.

According to Nicholasville police, officers responded around 1:15 Friday afternoon to a bank alarm call at Farmers Bank on East Brannon Road.

Bank workers told them they had just been robbed and the suspect ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say officers and detectives are actively canvassing the area for potential witnesses and speaking to people at area businesses to review camera footage.

They say the suspect was described as being a short male, wearing a tie-dye shirt, a blue zippered hoodie, and blue jeans, with sunglasses, blue surgical gloves, and a mask.

