Shots fired in University of Kentucky parking structure

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky issued a shots fired alert early Friday morning.

The alert went out at 3:38 a.m.

It says someone fired shots in Parking Structure 8 and urges the campus community to avoid the area. The structure is across the street from UK Hospital at South Limestone and Transcript Avenue.

UK spokesperson Jay Blanton told WKYT at 4:04 a.m. that the situation is resolved and more information will come shortly.

Minutes later, the school sent an alert saying the emergency situation at the parking structure had passed and normal activity can resume safely.

WKYT has also reached out to the Lexington Police Department. This story will be updated as we learn more.

