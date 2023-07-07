Everyday Kentucky
UK/GLOBL JAM games to appear on CBS Sports Network

Tournament runs July 12-16
By Steve Moss
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - CBS Sports, in agreement with the National Association of Basketball Coaches, will air select 2023 GLOBL JAM games featuring Kentucky men’s basketball, the school announced on Friday.

UK will represent the United States in the tournament, which runs July 12-16.

All three of UK’s pool play games will be televised on CBS Sports Network. If the Wildcats advance to the gold medal game on July 16, the game will be aired live, as well.

Here is the schedule:

2023 GLOBL JAM Team USA (Kentucky) CBS Sports Network Schedule

July 12: Team USA vs. Team Germany, 1:30 p.m. ET live on CBS Sports Network

July 13: Team USA vs. Team Canada, 8:00 p.m. ET (tape delay July 14 at 12:00 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Network)

July 15: Team USA vs. Team Africa, 1:30 p.m. ET live on CBS Sports Network

July 16: Gold Medal Game (if Team USA is playing), 8:00 p.m. ET live on CBS Sports Network

