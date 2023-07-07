Everyday Kentucky
Video shows failed robbery attempt at nail salon as customers ignore would-be robber

A video appears to show a failed robbery attempt at an Atlanta-area nail salon as patrons largely ignore the man's demands. (Source: Atlanta News First)
By Alexandra Parker, Hope Dean and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A video has been released this week showing an attempted robbery at a nail salon that didn’t go as planned.

According to Atlanta News First, the incident occurred on Monday at the Nail First salon located about 20 minutes outside of downtown Atlanta.

The would-be robber can be seen entering the business with his hand inside a bag while wearing a blue hat, sunglasses and blue jeans.

The unidentified man is then heard yelling, “Everybody get down! Give me all your money!”

But the customers inside the business appear to largely ignore the man’s demands with only one person in the waiting area getting up to move outside.

The man, appearing discouraged, leaves the building after taking a woman’s phone. The attempted robbery took about 30 seconds, according to the security footage.

The video has already gained attention on social media and Atlanta police are hoping viewers can help them identify the man involved.

Anyone with further information has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers in Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

