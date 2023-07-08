2023 Barbasol Championship Field Announced
Next week the PGA TOUR returns to Kentucky. The 2023 Barbasol Championship will tee off on Thursday at the Champions Course at Keene Trace Golf Club.
The field includes two former major winners, four former Barbasol Champions and several players with local ties. The full field is below:
DP World Tour Ranking (1-45)
- Jamie Donaldson
- Marcus Kinhult
- Lukas Nemecz
- James Morrison
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Santiago Tarrio
- Søren Kjeldsen
- John Catlin
- Angel Hidalgo Portillo
- Marc Warren
- Johannes Veerman
- Louis de Jager
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Andy Sullivan
- Jason Scrivener
- Nacho Elvira
- Julien Guerrier
- Aaron Cockerill
- Niklas Norgaard
- Daan Huizing
- Darius Van Driel
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Alexander Levy
- Nathan Kimsey
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Alexander Knappe
- JC Ritchie
- Mikael Lindberg
- Jens Dantorp
- Oliver Hundebol Jorgensen
- Frederik Schott
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Clément Sordet
- Martin L Simonsen
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Todd Clements
- John Parry
- Bryce Easton
- Manu Gandas
- Deon Germishuys
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Daniel Brown
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Michael Lorenzo-Vera
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
- Ryan Brehm
- Cameron Champ
- Tyler Duncan
- Lucas Glover
- Jim Herman
- Andrew Landry
- Chad Ramey
- Robert Streb
- Erik van Rooyen
- Richy Werenski
Career money exemption
- Jason Dufner
- Ryan Moore
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
- Trey Cox
- David Ford
- Bo Hoag
- Wes Homan
- Stephen Stallings Jr.
- Josh Teater
PGA Club Professional Champion (6 events)
- Jesse Mueller
PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
- Jesse Massie
Past Champion member
- Troy Merritt
- Grayson Murray
Top 125 on prior season’s FedExCup
- Taylor Pendrith
- Adam Long
- Russell Knox
- Kevin Streelman
- Peter Malnati
- Vince Whaley
- James Hahn
- Scott Piercy
- Max McGreevy
- Nick Watney
- Kevin Tway
- Matthias Schwab
- Patton Kizzire
- Kramer Hickok
- Austin Smotherman
- Justin Lower
- Doc Redman
- Kelly Kraft
Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
- Tyson Alexander
- Vincent Norrman
- Paul Haley II
- Zecheng Dou
- Harrison Endycott
- MJ Daffue
- Henrik Norlander
- Ryan Armour
- Brice Garnett
- Augusto Núñez
- Austin Cook
- Tano Goya
- Matti Schmid
- Trevor Werbylo
- Scott Harrington
- Brandon Matthews
- Kevin Roy
- Carl Yuan
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Brian Stuard
- Trevor Cone
- Michael Gligic
Nos. 126-150 on prior season’s FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
- Andrew Novak
- Harry Higgs
- Cameron Percy
- Martin Trainer
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Hank Lebioda
- Jonathan Byrd
$ Reshuffle within categories 39-44
- Akshay Bhatia
- Ryan Gerard
- Sean O’Hair
- Cody Gribble
- Chris Stroud
- S.Y. Noh
- Kevin Chappell
- Sung Kang
- Ricky Barnes
- Wesley Bryan
- William McGirt
- Geoff Ogilvy
- Jonas Blixt
- Derek Ernst
- Derek Lamely
- Greg Chalmers
- Scott Brown
- Tommy Gainey
- Ben Crane
- Sangmoon Bae
- Kyle Stanley
- D.A. Points
- D.J. Trahan
- Kevin Stadler
- Ted Potter, Jr.
- Richard S Johnson
Beyond No. 150 on prior season’s FedExCup Points List
- Robert Garrigus
- Bo Van Pelt
- David Hearn
- J.J. Henry
- Johnson Wagner
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with ‘reshuffle’ notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
