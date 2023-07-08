Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Storms Roll in for Saturday Afternoon

FastCast | Meteorologist Alexa Minton Tracks Afternoon Showers
By Alexa Minton
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A dry start to our Saturday will then shift into some heavier rain by the evening. Moisture is pushed into the region in the form of humidity and cloud cover around the midday hours. By the time dinner time rolls around, rain will shift from pop-up showers into some stronger isolated thunderstorms that will carry into the evening. Some stronger rain and wind gusts will be associated with this system - but nothing severe for the overnight.

Rain will linger into the first half of the day on Sunday, but most of the active weather will taper off by the afternoon. Humidity will still be high and temps will settle in the lower 80s.

As we look towards to the start of the work week - the Bluegrass will be mainly dry. Not much activity will approach the region until the latter half of the week when we see a new system pushing in.

Have a great Saturday!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The brother and sister-in-law of assassinated Pulaski Co. sheriff Sam Catron have been found...
Brother, sister-in-law of assassinated Pulaski Co. sheriff found dead
A southern Kentucky sheriff is being ordered to pay more than $60,000 because of a requirement...
Kentucky sheriff’s office ordered to pay thousands of dollars over obscure rule
UK issued the shots fired alert just after 3:30 a.m. Friday.
Man arrested after shots fired in UK parking garage
Laurel Lake
Rescue squad working possible drowning at Ky. lake
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say

Latest News

Severe
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Weekend Storms
WKYT 7day
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Mainly Dry Friday with Rain Chances for the Weekend
Chris Bailey Tracks Weekend Storms
FastCast |Meteorologist Alexa Minton Tracks a Mainly Dry Friday