Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Storms Roll in for Saturday Afternoon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A dry start to our Saturday will then shift into some heavier rain by the evening. Moisture is pushed into the region in the form of humidity and cloud cover around the midday hours. By the time dinner time rolls around, rain will shift from pop-up showers into some stronger isolated thunderstorms that will carry into the evening. Some stronger rain and wind gusts will be associated with this system - but nothing severe for the overnight.

Rain will linger into the first half of the day on Sunday, but most of the active weather will taper off by the afternoon. Humidity will still be high and temps will settle in the lower 80s.

As we look towards to the start of the work week - the Bluegrass will be mainly dry. Not much activity will approach the region until the latter half of the week when we see a new system pushing in.

Have a great Saturday!

