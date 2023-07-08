Cats get commitment from Philadelphia wide receiver

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - David Washington, Jr. a three-star receiver out of St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia), has committed to UK, the player announced on Saturday.

The 6-foot, 180-pound senior is the 14th commitment for the Wildcats in the Class of 2024.

Washington, Jr. caught 46 passes last season for almost 700 yards and six touchdowns. He helped lead his team to a 6A state title.

