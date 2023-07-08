Everyday Kentucky
‘Everywhere he went, he always smiled and had that joy with him’: Family remembers Pine Meadows Park murder victim

16-year-old Christopher Valdez was shot and killed Wednesday. The shooting happened near Pine...
16-year-old Christopher Valdez was shot and killed Wednesday. The shooting happened near Pine Meadow Park.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The family of Lexington’s latest murder victim is remembering him.

16-year-old Christopher Valdez was shot and killed Wednesday. The shooting happened near Pine Meadow Park.

“Everywhere he went, he always smiled and had that joy with him,” said Valdez’s niece Jaqueline Garcia. “He would see somebody and be like, God bless you, God bless you.”

Garcia grew up right next door to her uncle, Christopher Valdez. They had plans to take on senior year at Lafayette High School together this fall.

“Every time I would cry or something, he would always tell me, don’t cry, don’t cry. You’re always going to be my little princess,” said Garcia.

But when she needs him most, Garcia doesn’t have her best friend to lean on anymore. On Wednesday, 16-year-old Valdez was shot and killed near Pine Meadows Park. While two other teens police say were involved in the shooting were being treated at local hospitals, Valdez laid dying in a creek for two hours until a neighbor found his body.

Valdez was happiest on his skateboard and loved watching football. His parents, sister and niece meant the world to him and his friends say they were more like family.

Lexington police have not released any new details in their investigation.

We know they arrived on the scene on Tazewell Drive a little after 2:00 p.m. and the Fayette County Coroner says Valdez’s time of death was just after 4:30 that afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

