Federal inmate escapes from facility’s satellite camp

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, an inmate has walked away from the satellite camp next to the Ashland Federal Correctional Institution and is missing.

Around 4:10 p.m. Friday, Emanuel Cervantes was discovered missing from the facility. Cervantes was sentenced in the Northern District of Texas to a 180-month sentence for attempt and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Cervantes is described as 31 years old with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 6 and weighs about 165 pounds.

The United States Marshals Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies were notified. An internal investigation also was started.

Anyone with information about Cervantes is asked to call the United States Marshals Service at 606-657-1128 or their local 911 agency.

The satellite camp at FCI Ashland is a minimum security facility and currently houses 151 male offenders, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

