Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking a Nice Start to the New Workweek
Tracking showers and storms, on Sunday, before a quite pattern sets up, early next week.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking showers and storms, on Sunday, before a quite pattern sets up, early next week.

A ridge of high pressure takes control of our weather, engineering a nice start to the new workweek. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, through Wednesday, as heat and humidity increase.

Our next weather maker arrives, late on Wednesday, creating a stormy end to the week. The unsettled pattern continues into next weekend. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

