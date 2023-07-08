Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Lexington family displaced by fire

A family of four has been displaced after a late-night fire.
A family of four has been displaced after a late-night fire.(Canva)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A family of four has been displaced after a late-night fire.

Lexington fire crews responded to a structure fire along Apache Trail just after 9 PM on Friday. They located the fire in the attic and quickly put it out.

Officials say that there is significant damage to the home. Red Cross is assisting the family.

There has been no word on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The brother and sister-in-law of assassinated Pulaski Co. sheriff Sam Catron have been found...
Brother, sister-in-law of assassinated Pulaski Co. sheriff found dead
A southern Kentucky sheriff is being ordered to pay more than $60,000 because of a requirement...
Kentucky sheriff’s office ordered to pay thousands of dollars over obscure rule
UK issued the shots fired alert just after 3:30 a.m. Friday.
Man arrested after shots fired in UK parking garage
Laurel Lake
Rescue squad working possible drowning at Ky. lake
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say

Latest News

WATCH | Rescue squad working possible drowning at Ky. lake
The site director at One Parent Scholar House has been removed and is now facing criminal...
One Parent Scholar House site director removed, facing criminal charges
Laurel Lake
Rescue squad working possible drowning at Ky. lake
16-year-old Christopher Valdez was shot and killed Wednesday. The shooting happened near Pine...
‘Everywhere he went, he always smiled and had that joy with him’: Family remembers Pine Meadows Park murder victim