Lexington family displaced by fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A family of four has been displaced after a late-night fire.

Lexington fire crews responded to a structure fire along Apache Trail just after 9 PM on Friday. They located the fire in the attic and quickly put it out.

Officials say that there is significant damage to the home. Red Cross is assisting the family.

There has been no word on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.