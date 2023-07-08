Everyday Kentucky
Lexington police investigate shooting

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has started a shooting investigation after a gunshot victim was checked into a local hospital.

According to police, officers were dispatched at around 5 PM on Friday to a local hospital for a female gunshot victim. The victim was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officials say that there is currently no information regarding a suspect and no scene has been found.

This investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information about this case to call (859) 258-3600.

