Local Little League team wins Kentucky title

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Bluegrass Little League All-Stars are headed to the Iowa regional after winning the Kentucky Little League Intermediate 50/70 state title.

The team, which plays its regular season games at Cardinal Run, defeated Nelson Co. on Wednesday, 13-4.

Bluegrass is coached by Kevin Goldie, Jeremy Caudill and Brandon Blanton.

By winning the state championship, Bluegrass advances to the Little League 13U Intermediate 50/70 regional in Ankeny, Iowa on July 16. There, 12 other state winners will be represented.

The Little League 13U Intermediate World Series is held at Max Baer Park in Livermore, Calif.

The Bluegrass All-Stars have started a GoFundMe to help with expenses associated with traveling to Iowa.

The Intermediate Division was introduced in 2010 and utilizes a 50-foot pitching distance and 70-foot base paths for players aged 11-13. The dimensions allow for a transition between the smaller fields of Little League (46/60) to standard baseball field dimensions (60.6/90).

