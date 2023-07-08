Everyday Kentucky
Monticello man arrested after reportedly giving moonshine to minor

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday
By Keaton Hall
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Monticello man was arrested after he reportedly gave moonshine to a minor at the Wayne County Fair.

Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Hanna, 45, gave a 17-year-old moonshine late Friday night.

Officers were told by the child’s mother that her son was given moonshine in a Powerade bottle.

Officials said they spoke to the boy and released him to his mother.

Officers checked Hanna’s car, and they said they found a bottle of moonshine.

Hanna was arrested for unlawful transaction with a minor and public intoxication.

