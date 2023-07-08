One Parent Scholar House site director removed, facing criminal charges
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The site director at One Parent Scholar House has been removed and is now facing criminal charges.
The Community Action Council says the person was removed after they got a report about him. He was then charged.
They say he is no longer affiliated with the community action council, and the issue is now in the hands of police.
