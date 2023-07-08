Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

One Parent Scholar House site director removed, facing criminal charges

The site director at One Parent Scholar House has been removed and is now facing criminal...
The site director at One Parent Scholar House has been removed and is now facing criminal charges.(WCJB)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The site director at One Parent Scholar House has been removed and is now facing criminal charges.

The Community Action Council says the person was removed after they got a report about him. He was then charged.

They say he is no longer affiliated with the community action council, and the issue is now in the hands of police.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A southern Kentucky sheriff is being ordered to pay more than $60,000 because of a requirement...
Kentucky sheriff’s office ordered to pay thousands of dollars over obscure rule
Rupp Arena
Iconic rock band coming to Lexington for ‘goodbye’ tour
An investigation is underway after human remains were found in Estill County.
Human bones discovered; police investigating
Coroner at the scene of a shooting on Tazewell Dr. in Lexington
Coroner identifies Lexington homicide victim as 16-year-old
UK issued the shots fired alert just after 3:30 a.m. Friday.
Man arrested after shots fired in UK parking garage

Latest News

Laurel Lake
Rescue squad working possible drowning at Ky. lake
16-year-old Christopher Valdez was shot and killed Wednesday. The shooting happened near Pine...
‘Everywhere he went, he always smiled and had that joy with him’: Family remembers Pine Meadows Park murder victim
Federal inmate escapes from facility’s satellite camp
Federal inmate escapes from facility’s satellite camp
The brother and sister-in-law of assassinated Pulaski Co. sheriff Sam Catron have been found...
Brother, sister-in-law of assassinated Pulaski Co. sheriff found dead