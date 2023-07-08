Everyday Kentucky
Rescue squad working possible drowning at Ky. lake

Laurel Lake(WYMT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Laurel County Search and Rescue is at the scene of a possible drowning at Laurel Lake.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says a young man was reportedly swimming with friends when he disappeared after jumping in the water.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that search and rescue are searching the lake right now.

We are working to get more information.

We’ll bring you more details as we get it.

