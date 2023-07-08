Rescue squad working possible drowning at Ky. lake

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Laurel County Search and Rescue is at the scene of a possible drowning at Laurel Lake.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says a young man was reportedly swimming with friends when he disappeared after jumping in the water.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that search and rescue are searching the lake right now.

