Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Richmond Hosts Little League State Championships

KY Little League State Champs
KY Little League State Champs(Alexa Minton)
By Alexa Minton
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Just a week ago, severe storms devastated the city of Richmond, leaving Lake Reba Park riddled with damage. With the State Little League Championships set to take place in the park the upcoming weekend community members got to work.

After spending the week repairing the property, the park has welcomed in 23 teams from across the state, showing players what it means to be Kentucky strong

“We have got to support those things that help to make our children and our young people better - a framework in which they can learn. And then to have surrounding them, parents and other adults - which I understand is the key to the successful growth of our children, having loving and caring adults. This is a prime example”

The event welcomed players with ages ranging from 6 to 8 years old - as they compete with their teams to win the coveted spot of Kentucky Little League State Champs.

But to Richmond, the tournament means more than just baseball. Mayor Blythe put it best “A rising tide lifts all boats. So as this program brings what it does to Richmond - certainly, the whole community is a better place”

The event will carry on through Tuesday, and scores will be posted on https://www.kentuckystatelittleleague.com/

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The brother and sister-in-law of assassinated Pulaski Co. sheriff Sam Catron have been found...
Brother, sister-in-law of assassinated Pulaski Co. sheriff found dead
Laurel Lake
Rescue squad working possible drowning at Ky. lake
A southern Kentucky sheriff is being ordered to pay more than $60,000 because of a requirement...
Kentucky sheriff’s office ordered to pay thousands of dollars over obscure rule
UK issued the shots fired alert just after 3:30 a.m. Friday.
Man arrested after shots fired in UK parking garage
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say

Latest News

One Parent Scholar House site director removed, facing criminal charges
WATCH | One Parent Scholar House site director removed, facing criminal charges
According to police, officers were dispatched at around 5 PM on Friday to a local hospital for...
Lexington police investigate shooting
A family of four has been displaced after a late-night fire.
Lexington family displaced by fire
WATCH | Rescue squad working possible drowning at Ky. lake