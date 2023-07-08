TyTy Washington on the move (again), this time to OKC

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former UK guard TyTy Washington is with his third NBA team in less than two weeks.

Washington, who was drafted in the first-round in 2022 by Houston, was traded just a week ago to the Hawks.

Now, Atlanta has packaged Washington in a trade to Oklahoma City, where he will join former Wildcats Shai-Gilgeous Alexander and Cason Wallace.

The Hawks send Washington, Rudy Gay and Usman Garuba to the Thunder for Patty Mills.

This is the third time Washington has been traded. He was drafted by Memphis, but traded on draft night to Houston.

Washington played in just 23 games with Rockets before being sent to the NBA G-League, where he averaged 27 points and nearly 8 assists for the Rio Grand Valley Vipers.

The Atlanta Hawks are trading TyTy Washington, Usman Garuba, Rudy Gay and a second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Patty Mills, sources tell ESPN. Hawks save $4.5M in the deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 8, 2023

