TyTy Washington on the move (again), this time to OKC

Former Wildcats spent one week with Atlanta
TyTy Washington Jr. shakes hands with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 29th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Steve Moss
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former UK guard TyTy Washington is with his third NBA team in less than two weeks.

Washington, who was drafted in the first-round in 2022 by Houston, was traded just a week ago to the Hawks.

Now, Atlanta has packaged Washington in a trade to Oklahoma City, where he will join former Wildcats Shai-Gilgeous Alexander and Cason Wallace.

The Hawks send Washington, Rudy Gay and Usman Garuba to the Thunder for Patty Mills.

This is the third time Washington has been traded. He was drafted by Memphis, but traded on draft night to Houston.

Washington played in just 23 games with Rockets before being sent to the NBA G-League, where he averaged 27 points and nearly 8 assists for the Rio Grand Valley Vipers.

