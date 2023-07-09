Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Lingering Showers for Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Bluegrass experienced some loud storms in parts of the overnight - but we are waking up to calmer weather to start off our Sunday. Some moisture has settled in the upper levels in the wake of the storms, leading us to having increased pop-up shower chances throughout our day. Temps will also settle around the upper 70s and lower 80s.

As we start the work week - Kentucky will get a break from the rain, with dry conditions for the first half of the week. We will keep our eyes on the end of next week as a storm system will begin to roll in, bringing shower chances for Thursday through Saturday.

Have a great day!

