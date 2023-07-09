Boy Finds Lost Blanket Thanks to Community Support

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - During the July 4th Holiday Weekend, the Rizzo Family headed to Lake Cumberland to celebrate in the sunshine - only to have their day of fun shift into a recovery mission. Their son, Rocco - has had the same emotional support blanket since he was a baby - but in the midst of the fun, his blanket fell into the lake sinking relatively quickly.

The family initially tried fishing polls and fishing hooks - but their valiant efforts seemed to be in vain and so they left that day thinking the blanket was gone forever.

Liz Rizzo - Rocco’s mom, didn’t want to loose hope yet - leading her to post the blanket’s last know coordinates and description on the Lake Cumberland Boaters page. Liz said, “It was a last ditch effort to say that you know, we kind of have done everything that we could do - and if someone happened to pull it up while they were fishing, that they wouldn’t toss it back or throw it in the garbage or something and that it was very special.”

Michelle Godby saw the Facebook post the following week and immediately informed her family of the story. The Godby’s have run a Facebook group called “Lake Cumberland Treasures and more!” for around a year - with the goal of returning items lost in the lake to their rightful owners. Her husband, Lyndon, is a truck driver and member of the Jamestown Fire Department’s dive team. Lyndon was 9 hours away when he read the Facebook post - but he drove overnight to get to the lake, were he and his son than began the mission in search of Rocco’s blanket

Lyndon Godby reflects, “After reading the mother’s message I could feel the pain in the message - like almost hearing her talk to me and say it out loud, and i just knew we needed to do something for her boy.”

Two hours into the dive - they found the blanket nestled 35 feet down, caked in mud and After a thorough washing - the Godby’s reunited Rocco and his blanket, and his gratitude was visible through his jumps for joy. Zac Rizzo, Rocco’s father, talked about what an impact this has all had on his family.

“I think its a heartwarming story for everybody. Its something that our family wont forget. Just know that there is good people out there - willing to do this for no reason other than just to help someone.”

If you want to support the Godby’s and their mission, visit their Facebook Page at “Lake Cumberland Treasures and More!” to learn about their diving efforts.

