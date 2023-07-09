Celebration of life held in Frankfort for Jordon Ellis

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The community of Frankfort gathered to celebrate the life of local musician Jordon Ellis, who died by suicide this past February.

“Jordon didn’t really have a religion. The closest thing that he had to a spirituality was music,” said longtime friend Ben Sollee. “Jordon as an individual had a huge rippling impact.”

The night was filled with healing, music and awareness of the ongoing impacts of mental health crises.

“Jordon was struggling with mental health and depression and that it was hard for him to access services, there was stigma about talking about it, and that is something that he is teaching us that we need to work on and do better,” said Sollee.

The night’s proceeds went to the Jordon C. Ellis Fund for Arts and Healing, which helps families and individuals struggling with substance misuse, mental health issues and preventing suicide.

“It was important for all of us to get together and to give him the memories and the respect and honor that he had given to all of us,” said Mary Nishimuta, longtime friend and event organizer. “If you’re not in a particularly dark space, but you know somebody who is, to be proactive and to reach out to them and to not wait for them to call you.”

Throughout the night, attendees remembered Ellis as someone who always showed up for others.

“He was just there. And, it’s great to see community come together and hold space for each other. And, and also, make time for grieving. Our society doesn’t do a great job of holding space for grieving,” said Sollee.

To find out more about the Jordon C. Ellis Fund for Arts and Healing or to make a donation, click here.

