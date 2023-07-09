Investigation underway after gunfire exchanged between vehicles

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating an incident of shots fired.

Officials say it happened around 12:40 p.m. when dispatchers got a call of a possible shooting on Palumbo Drive and Codell Drive.

Callers say the drivers of two vehicles were shooting at one another.

Police say one of the vehicles was then involved in a crash.

No injuries were reported from the crash or gunfire.

LPD is still looking into the incident.

