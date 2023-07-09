Investigation underway after gunfire exchanged between vehicles
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating an incident of shots fired.
Officials say it happened around 12:40 p.m. when dispatchers got a call of a possible shooting on Palumbo Drive and Codell Drive.
Callers say the drivers of two vehicles were shooting at one another.
Police say one of the vehicles was then involved in a crash.
No injuries were reported from the crash or gunfire.
LPD is still looking into the incident.
