Investigation underway after gunfire exchanged between vehicles

Lexington Police investigate reports of shots fired.
Lexington Police investigate reports of shots fired.(Credit: MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating an incident of shots fired.

Officials say it happened around 12:40 p.m. when dispatchers got a call of a possible shooting on Palumbo Drive and Codell Drive.

Callers say the drivers of two vehicles were shooting at one another.

Police say one of the vehicles was then involved in a crash.

No injuries were reported from the crash or gunfire.

LPD is still looking into the incident.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

